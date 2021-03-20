Haryana: District panel set up to address grievances through MFMB portal

The grievances would be received online on the MFMB portal where login credentials of respective tehsildar/naib tehsildar will be created. (PTI/File)

A District-level Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) to address grievances received online on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal in pursuance of guidelines issued by the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

The grievances would be received online on the MFMB portal where login credentials of respective tehsildar/naib tehsildar will be created. Apart from this, grievances may be submitted offline also with the offices of allied departments. In case of land record mismatch, the decision of tehsildar/naib tehsildar would be considered.

The committee is supposed to hold a meeting every week during procurement season to review the status of grievances received through both the modes and would take necessary decision/action so as to resolve the pending grievances.

As per the DC, the DDA-cum-member secretary of DGRC would coordinate with all members and would arrange weekly review meetings as per the schedule finalised by the chairman. He said that all disputes would be discussed at the District Level Grievance Committee. Thereafter, the concerned DDA may be authorised to update the record as per the decision of the committee.

The grievances that are beyond the purview of the district committee to require decision at the state level would be forwarded by the district committee along with recommendations, to the State Grievance Redressal Committee for necessary action.

While deputy director, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Panchkula is the member-secretary of the committee, the other members of the committee included district revenue officer, district food supplies controller, district development and panchayats officer, district informatics officer (NIC), district horticulture officer, DMEO, Haryana State Agriculture and Marketing Board (HSAMB), Panchkula.