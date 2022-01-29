scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Haryana: District horticulture officer arrested for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused with the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: January 29, 2022 5:16:40 pm
The accused has been identified as Mahavir Sharma.

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a district horticulture officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused has been identified as Mahavir Sharma, who was posted as the district horticulture officer of Panipat.

A farmer from Pathargarh village had filed a complaint with the Bureau that the accused officer was demanding Rs 30,000 in lieu of processing his application for subsidy.

Acting on the complaint, a team from the vigilance unit laid a trap and arrested the accused officer red-handed in the presence of the duty magistrate.

 

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused with the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

