Haryana DGP writes to state govt, seeks repatriation to IB citing family requirements, career consideration

Amid the ongoing tussle with the state’s Home Minister Anil Vij, Haryana’s Director General of Police Manoj Yadava, Tuesday, sought repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau. Citing his family requirements and career consideration, Yadava wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora seeking repatriation to the IB where he joins back in the rank of Additional Director.

Yadava is a 1988 batch IPS officer and has four years of service left.

In his letter, Yadava wrote, “It may kindly be recalled that the undersigned had joined as Director General of Police, Haryana, on February 21, 2019, in pursuance of the Haryana home department order dated February 19 for a period of two years. The undersigned had joined Haryana on deputation from the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of two years. Further, vide Haryana government home department’s order of even number dated 07.01.2021, the Government of Haryana was pleased to extend my tenure as Director General of Police, Haryana beyond 20.01.2021 till further order”.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India vide its order dated March 2, 2021 had also conveyed the approval for extension of my deputation tenure for a period of one year beyond 20.02.2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier. In this connection, it is informed that the undersigned would now like to return to Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to resume my duties as Additional Director in the Intelligence Bureau due to career consideration and family requirements. It is, therefore, requested that the undersigned may kindly be relieved for re-joining the Intelligence Bureau”, Yadava wrote.

It was in January this year, when Anil Vij had objected to Yadava’s extension and pushed a panel to the Home department for selecting Yadava’s successor. Vij, in March, had also written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora to send the panel of suitable officers to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for selection of the next DGP.

However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came in Yadava’s support and disagreed with Vij’s contentions. “We are not removing Yadava from the post of DGP after his completion of two year tenure. The DGP has already been given extension to continue till further orders. There is no decision to replace him”, Khattar had then told the media persons.

Sources, however, told The Indian Express that Vij was not happy with Yadava continuing as the state police chief.

In March, hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted one year extension to Haryana cadre IPS officer Manoj Yadava, clearing his way to continue as state police chief, the state Home Minister, Anil Vij, had shot off a letter to Khattar calling Yadava an “ineligible officer”.

Sources disclosed that Vij, in his letter written to Khattar, had made scathing observations regarding Yadava’s tenure as state DGP. Vij, according to sources, had mentioned that Yadava did not have adequate command on the officers and he had also cited “mismanagement” of the farmers’ agitation. Citing these reasons, Vij had mentioned that it was not in the interest of the state to continue Yadava as state police chief. Vij had also urged Khattar that Yadava should be continued as DGP only till the procedure of his replacement is completed.

Besides Yadava’s completion of two-year tenure, another primary reason for Home Minister Anil Vij seeking Yadava’s replacement was the DGP’s allegedly unresponsive attitude towards setting up the state wide Narcotics Control Bureau where ADGP rank officer Shrikant Jadhav was posted in July, 2020 as Haryana NCB chief.

Jadhav, too, had written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora citing non-cooperative attitude of DGP Yadava and highlighting multiple aspects regarding Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau that was struggling to take off.

Seeking Yadava’s replacement, Vij had sent a panel of eight IPS officers to Khattar. The panel included names of officers in the rank of DGP and Additional DGP. As per the norms, officers who have completed 30 years in service and have a pending service of more than six months before retirement can be appointed as state police chief. The panel include names of 1984-batch IPS officer SS Deswal, 1986-batch K K Sindhu. However, both have less than six months of service left as they are due to retire on August 31, this year. Besides these two, 1988-batch PK Aggarwal, 1989-batch Mohd Akil and RC Mishra, 1990-batch Shatrujit Kapoor and Deshraj Singh are also in the race. Their names have also been included in the panel.