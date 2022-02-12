Haryana DGP to submit action taken reports for all cases forwarded to him, says Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, on Saturday, said that the state police chief will now have to submit an action taken report on all such complaints that have been forwarded to him by the minister or his office office.

Vij, while addressing the grievances of people at his residence in Ambala on Saturday, stated, “I have asked for ‘Action Taken Reports’ from the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state on complaints of people sent for action in the last 15 days”.

On Saturday, during the course of hearing people’s grievances, Vij also sought investigation status on various complaints from the district police chiefs and issued them necessary directions.

One of the many people who submitted a complaint before Vij on Saturday was Parwara Ram, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Sirsal village in Kaithal. Parwara alleged that he had filed a complaint on charges of assault and intimidation in November last year, but the culprits were not arrested by the investigating officer and concrete action was not taken. Taking the complaint of the ex-serviceman seriously, Vij directed Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, to constitute a SIT in the matter and investigate the issue promptly.

In another case, Urmila Devi, a resident of Yamunanagar, alleged in her complaint that she had filed a case of dowry harassment and assault, but Yamunanagar police did not take any concrete action. Vij then sought Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police’s explanation on the matter.

Jai Prakash, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, complained to the Home Minister regarding the kidnapping and killing of his daughter. He alleged that his daughter’s case was not handled properly by the district police force, on which Vij transferred the case’s investigation to state crime branch for prompt action.