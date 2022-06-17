Haryana DGP launches ‘e-Shradhanjali’ facility on state police web portal

Haryana DGP P K Agrawal on Friday launched the e-Shradhanjali facility on the state police web portal to allow officials and citizens to pay tribute to the Haryana Police personnel who have sacrificed their lives on duty since November 1, 1966 when the force came into existence.

Launching the facility, DGP Agrawal said 81 Haryana Police personnel have attained martyrdom till date. The ‘e-Shradhanjali’ facility will provide an online platform for everyone to remember their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and their contribution in strengthening the internal security across the state.

“This facility which has been launched on the official website of the Haryana Police features options like Bharat Ke Veer (list of police martyrs), user’s message (board), etc. Citizens can easily use this facility to pay homage to police martyrs by visiting the official website of the Haryana Police http://www.haryanapolice.gov.in and select the ‘e-Shradhanjali’ option displayed on the homepage. Users can also write messages to pay tribute to the martyrs which will be displayed,” the DGP said.

On this occasion, A S Chawla, ADGP (admin & IT) who has supervised the launch of this facility, said: “Now citizens would be able to pay tribute to our bravehearts with a single-click using their smart devices like mobile phones, computers, etc.”