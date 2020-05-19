Four deputy commissioners transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government Monday transferred as many 11 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners of four districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri. (File photo) The Haryana government Monday transferred as many 11 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners of four districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri. (File photo)

The Haryana government Monday transferred as many 11 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners of four districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri.

Shyam Lal Punia will be new Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat while Narhari Singh Banger has been appointed as Fatehabad’s Deputy Commissioner. A 2009 batch IAS officer, Shiv Parshad will be new Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri. Dharmender Singh has been posted as Panipat’s Deputy Commissioner.

A 2004 batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Verma has been posted as managing director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation while Vikas Gupta will be director of small and medium enterprises. Anshaj Singh will be Chief Administrator of Haryana Housing Board while Hema Sharma has been posted as special secretary of the finance department.

