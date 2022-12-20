Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s cavalcade meets with accident due to dense fog; all safe

Two police vehicles in the cavalcade of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in the Hisar district Monday night because of dense fog. Chautala and other personnel deputed in his security were safe and proceeded with their scheduled tour programmes.

JJP’s chief spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan said: “As per preliminary information, the accident took place on the Hisar-Agroha road (national highway) when the driver of a police vehicle of the cavalcade had to apply the brake when the driver of another vehicle applied the brake of his vehicle. It led to an accident between both vehicles and one more vehicle of police of the cavalcade. The accident took place due to dense fog.”

Less than a month ago, two police personnel had suffered injuries when Chautala’s cavalcade had encountered stray cattle on the Chandigarh-Hisar national highway near Pehowa. That day, the police personnel were travelling in the pilot vehicle and the PCR vehicle of Chautala’s cavalcade.

Officials said the lead vehicle of the cavalcade spotted a stray cattle in the middle of the road after which the driver had to apply brakes. As a result, the vehicle following it rammed into the lead one and two police personnel suffered injuries. Both police personnel were admitted to a hospital in Pehowa.