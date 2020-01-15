Haryana Deputy CM grants Rs 51 lakh to digitise Bar Association library

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh

HARYANA Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the digitisation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association library. On the occasion, the Executive Committee of the Bar Association presented an honourary lifetime membership of the Bar to Chautala.

Addressing the lawyers at the high court, Chautala stressed on the need for digitisation in the modern world. He said that many old journals were lying at the High Court library and there was a need to upgrade them. “When the Panipat Bar invited me as a Member of Parliament, I took a step towards digitisation of the library there,” he said, adding that it was the first district Bar library in Punjab and Haryana to be digitised.

Earlier, Chautala also had a brief meeting with the Bar association members, during which, issues including the dispute regarding the setting-up of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal, which is being opposed by the Bar, was raised. In his address to the Bar association, Chautala assured the lawyers that he will try to fulfill their demands in future as well. He also asked the lawyers to provide suggestions regarding the required amendments in law pertaining to the Revenue department and for the streamlining of the property dispute cases.

