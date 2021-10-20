Haryana: Dept proposes Boards for CBSE, ICSE class 8; govt not inclined

The Haryana government is likely to overrule the state education board’s decision to hold Board examinations for class VIII students from CBSE- and ICSE-affiliated schools.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), commonly known as “Bhiwani Board”, has decided to hold Board exams for class VIII after 11 years.

But a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “One Board cannot impose its rules on another Board. It’s illogical; it’s not possible.”

Associations of private school managements have opposed the move. They insist that the style of teaching, study material and pattern of examination is different in CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools. They also contended that a school affiliated with one Board cannot have affiliation with another.

Officials of Bhiwani Board said they cannot discriminate against students. According to officials, there are nearly 2.15 lakh students in class VIII in government schools, and nearly 3.50 lakh students are in the same grade in private schools.

“If some schools are exempted from the Board exams, then students from other schools would like to move to these schools,” Bhiwani Board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

Singh said the syllabus all schools — those affiliated to either CBSE, ICSE or Bhiwani board — is NCERT-approved. “Publishers of the books concerned may be different, but not the syllabus,” he said. “Further, the issue of exams till class VIII is dealt with by the state concerned even if the school is affiliated to CBSE or ICSE. Exam-related issues from class IX-XII are handled by CBSE and ICSE.”

But officers in the state government hinted that the government “doesn’t want any unnecessary controversy on this issue”.

An officer said: “We will take a call in this regard very soon.” The Bhiwani board functions under the administrative control of the state school education department.

Aiming at improvement in the “quality education”, the state government in 2020 had decided to hold Board exams for class VIII students.

But the exams could not be held in 2020-21 session due to the coronavirus pandemic. From the current academic session, the state board has decided to hold the exams for class VIII.

Jagbir Singh said they have said this since July. “We have observed that the teachers have already started focusing more on education of class VIII students after this announcement.”