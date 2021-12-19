Haryana: In a first, dental surgeons promoted as deputy civil surgeons

For the first time in the state’s history, dental surgeons have been promoted as deputy civil surgeons in Haryana. According to officials in the Haryana government, as many as 22 posts of Deputy Civil Surgeons have been created in the state for the dental surgeon cadre. Dental surgeons say that earlier there were only a few avenues for promotion for them in the state. “There were only 22 posts of senior dental surgeons and one post of Director Health Services (dental) that were available for us,” said one of the deputy civil surgeons.