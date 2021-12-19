Haryana: In a first, dental surgeons promoted as deputy civil surgeons

December 19, 2021 9:17:31 am
For the first time in the state’s history, dental surgeons have been promoted as deputy civil surgeons in Haryana. According to officials in the Haryana government, as many as 22 posts of Deputy Civil Surgeons have been created in the state for the dental surgeon cadre. Dental surgeons say that earlier there were only a few avenues for promotion for them in the state. “There were only 22 posts of senior dental surgeons and one post of Director Health Services (dental) that were available for us,” said one of the deputy civil surgeons.
He added, “Dental surgeons have been frontrunners during the Covid pandemic and have worked wholeheartedly without any fear. Dental surgeons are a part of all the programmes run by the health department and they additionally take care of oral health programmes — preventing, promoting and treating the dental diseases.” The demand for the creation of posts of Deputy Civil Surgeon was said to be pending for the past 11 years.
A delegation of newly promoted deputy civil surgeons recently met Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij and expressed their gratitude. Deputy civil surgeons who were part of the delegation that met Vij were Dr Kuldeep Gauri, Dr Shivanii Satija, Dr Ramesh Panchal, Dr Vikas Puri, Dr Aman Kambhoj, Dr Neetu Singh, Dr Anjali Arora, and Dr Baljinder Kaur.
