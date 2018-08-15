Haryana declares one-day state mourning on August 16 for Balramji Dass Tandon’s demise

Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Dass Tandon passed away after a heart attack on Tuesday. (Source: PTI/File) Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Dass Tandon passed away after a heart attack on Tuesday. (Source: PTI/File)

The Haryana government today declared one day state mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect to Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon who passed away in Raipur yesterday. Tandon, who was one of the founder members of the BJP’s parent organisation the Jan Sangh, died yesterday after suffering a heart attack at a government hospital. He was 90.

The state government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, one-day state mourning will be observed throughout the state on August 16. “During the state mourning (tomorrow), national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state of Haryana where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment,” said an official order issued by the state government here today.

As a mark of respect, the Punjab government had declared half-a-day holiday on Tuesday afternoon after Tandon’s demise. The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had also declared one-day state mourning on August 16, an official spokesperson had said yesterday.

The governors of Punjab and Haryana cancelled ‘At Home’ functions, which were scheduled late afternoon on Wednesday, in the wake of the demise of Tandon. ‘At Home’ function is the annual reception held at the Raj Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Tandon will be cremated in Chandigarh on August 16.

Punjab and Haryana Governors V P Singh Badnore and Kaptan Singh Solanki, respectively, several ministers and political leaders from the two states paid their last respects to the departed leader when his body was brought here last evening.

Tandon’s son, Sanjay Tandon, is the president of the Chandigarh unit of the BJP.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App