Haryana declares coronavirus ‘epidemic’, directs sealing of infected areas

The Haryana government Thursday declared novel coronavirus an ‘epidemic’ and also directed deputy commissioners and other senior officers of the district administration and state government to enforce ‘stringent measures’ at places where the positive cases of the virus are found. So far, Haryana has detected 14 positive cases of coronavirus.

Declaring coronavirus as an endemic, an official notification issued by Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya stated, “If the case of COVID-19 are reported from a defined geographic area such as village, town, ward, colony, settlement, the district administration of the concerned district shall have the right to implement following containment measures, but not limited to these, in order to prevent spread of the disease – sealing of the geographical area, barring entry and exit of population from the containment area, closure of schools, offices and banning public gatherings, banning vehicular movement in the area, initiating active and passive surveillance of COVID-19 cases, hospital isolation of suspected cases, designating any government/ building as containment unit for isolation of the cases, any other measure as directed by the health department, Haryana.”

Under the notification, Director Health Services, Director Medical Education and Research at state level and Deputy Commissioner, Civil Surgeon, Sub-District Magistrate, and Senior Medical Officer in the districts and officers as authorized are empowered to initiate action as per the regulations.

The notification also directed all hospitals (government and private) across the state to have “flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19”.

“All hospitals (government and private) during screening of such cases shall record the history of travel of the person if he/she travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported. In addition, the history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID shall be recorded,” it added.

The notification also imposed a ban on revealing the identity of the patient infected with the coronavirus. “No person/ institution/ organization will use any print or electronic media for information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of Health department, Haryana. This is to avoid spread of any rumour or unauthenticated information regarding COVID-19. In case, any person/ institution/ organisation is found indulging in such activity, it will be treated as punishable offence under these regulations,” it said.

The government has also barred private laboratories from taking or testing any samples for COVID-19. “All such samples shall be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and sent to designated labs by the District Nodal officer appointed by the Health Department, Haryana,” the notification added.

Persons who have a history of travel to a country or area from where coronavirus has been reported in the last 14 days “must report to nearest government hospital or call toll free helpline number 108 so that necessary measures, if required, may be initiated by the health department”, the notification reads. However, if anyone does not have any symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, “should isolate themselves at home and cover their mouth and nose with a mask. Such persons must take precautions to avoid contact with any person including family members for 14 days from the date of arrival from such areas”, the notification added.

The notification has also empowered officials that “if a suspected case of COVID-19 refuses admission or isolation, officers authorized will have powers to forcefully admit and isolate such case for a period of 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of Lab tests are received, or such period as may be necessary”.

Also, “no suit or legal proceedings shall lie against any person for anything done or intended to be done in good faith under this Act unless proved otherwise”, the notification adds.

Health Minister Anil Vij also announced it on his official twitter handle saying, “COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease) declared epidemic in Haryana”.

“Every country is initiating steps to combat the impact of coronavirus. Similarly, India is also taking adequate measures. That’s why Haryana has declared coronavirus an epidemic. Haryana is the first state in the country to have declared this fatal disease an epidemic. Several regulations have been issued and officers have been given legal rights to act under the notification issued. Certain cases have come to light where people coming from corona affected areas or countries have refused hospitalisation and isolation. But, it shall no longer be accepted as the officials have now legal powers to forcefully hospitalise/isolate the suspects”, he said.

