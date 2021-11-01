Haryana Day: Khattar announces slew of schemes, appoints guardians for panchayats

From allowing power connections in old colonies to biennial medical checkups for police personnel, and from remitting jail term of 250 prisoners to launching a plan to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes in villages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday announced a slew of initiatives to mark Haryana Day, the day the state came into existence in 1966.

The CM said dedicated efforts have been put in to ensure the benefits of all public welfare schemes reach all. “The benefits of 456 services will be made available only through Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID). Now, the beneficiaries will not have to make frequent visits to the government offices. They can visit the nearest Saral Kendra, Antyodaya Kendra or Common Service Center to get the benefits of any welfare scheme,” Khattar said while addressing media here.

Khattar said since 2014, when BJP first formed government in the state, giving good governance and ushering in administrative reforms has always remained his topmost priority.

On the occasion, Khattar made 11 major public welfare announcements, including the Panchayat Guardian Scheme with the objective of creating a system of rapid and holistic development under gram panchayats. Senior officers will be given the role of guardians for village panchayats, he said.

The objective of the scheme is to conduct a thorough review of the implementation of government schemes in villages and develop a better understanding of issues related to the welfare of villagers, he said. “Each guardian, in addition to his/her duties, will visit the assigned gram panchayat and interact with villagers at least once in three months and prepare a report on issues affecting the schemes and giving suggestions for the socio-economic development of the panchayat.

He said the guardian will oversee the issues related to the welfare of villagers and perform duties assigned by the government from time to time.

In another major announcement, Khattar said power distribution companies will create required electricity infrastructure in colonies developed by private builders, for which initially residents will be told to pay development charges, which will be refunded to them after recovering from the realtor.

“Immediate relief will be provided to around 5,000 residents in the state, mainly located in Gurugram and Sonipat, by releasing their electricity connections,” he said.

The CM also announced setting up of cyber helpdesks at all police stations. “Cyber Crime Police Stations will also be set up in all districts in a phased manner in next one year. Such police stations are currently functional in five Police Range Headquarters and at Police Commissionerates of Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula,” he added.

Khattar also launched a biennial health checkup scheme for all employees of the police department who are above 35 years of age. The scheme will come in effect from January 1 next year and will benefit at least 32,464 employees or 62 per cent of the total force. “An agency will be hired for this and a database of health records of the police personnel will be maintained,” he said.

The Cmalso launched the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal where job aspirants can register themselves using their family ID. “Government departments and organizations will notify about the vacancies on this portal. Recruitment will be done as per the eligibility and prescribed criteria. A list of existing employees will also be uploaded,” he said.

Other announcements

All sub-divisional officers (Civil) and city magistrates designated as sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars for the purpose of registration of the instrument of transfer of properties. Tehsildars and naib-tehsildars shall also continue to be joint sub-registrars.

Jail term of 250 prisoners, in jail or on parole, remitted. Scheme applicable on prisoners convicted of general crimes and whose remainder jail term is less than six months. Waiver is not applicable on criminal convicted of heinous crimes including murder, rape, acid attack and human trafficking. The release of the prisoners will begin from November 2.

Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal launched for ease of doing business for contractors willing to work with the Public Works Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Public Health Engineering and Urban Local Bodies Department.

Haryana to achieve 100 per cent coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2022. “Every household in 18 of 22 districts are not getting tap water. The remaining four districts will get it by the end of this year,” Khattar said, adding 6156 villages are getting tap water.

‘DC Rate’ will now be known as ‘Nigam Rate’. The rates will also be applicable to the employees appointed on a contract basis through Nigam. Three district wise categories have been made under which Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat have been included in category A. Panipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Jind in Category-B and Mahendragarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri in category C.