Haryana data: Panchkula 2nd in collecting samples for Covid tests

IN TERMS of sampling population for Covid-19, Panchkula stands at the second position in the state after Gurgaon, having tested almost 57 per cent of its population.

As per records of the state issued on May 23, Panchkula with a population of almost 6 lakh people had already tested 3.3 lakh people, averaging to 57,775 persons per lakh of its population.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon has tested 97,393 people per lakh of its population. It also stands much above the state’s average of testing 34052 persons per lakh.

“Our sampling in the last two months has increased manifold and has exceeded several highs we set ourselves. Panchkula is now number two in sampling per lakh population in the state. Our population size is not very large in another factor why even 2000 tests a day look smaller but actually make huge impact. We are not just sampling our people but that of Chandigarh and Punjab as well. But even if you look at the number of persons sampled inside the district, the testing has been rampant. We have used several mobile teams. Every pocket of the district has been sampled. Even in the rural areas, sampling since May 15 has been quite significant,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

The district was sampling an average 1,400 persons last year when the first peak hit Panchkula in September. The sampling went down as cases went down. By the very end of March, the district was sampling an average 1500 persons, which grew to 2000 persons per day in May and April.

At the onset of the pandemic, Panchkula did not even possess a lab and samples from the district were being processed at PGIMER Chandigarh and other districts of Haryana.

With the lab functioning round-the-clock, the district is only capable of processing almost 1,800 samples. The per day numbers include those tested at private testing centres.

While the district earlier ran more than 20 sampling centres across its rural and urban areas, it had to shut down a few after several staff members tested positive and the diversion of manpower to vaccination centres.

“We work with a very limited number of staff. We are not a medical college with several doctors as students at our disposal. We had to divert resources to vaccination. But we continued the sampling in high numbers through our mobile sampling units,” Dr Kaur added.

At least four mobile sampling units, in coordination with local RWAs and Pradhaans of villages conducted excessive sampling in all sectors, villages as well as slums.