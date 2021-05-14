Haryana: Daily Covid-19 positivity rate 15.94 per cent, 164 deaths in last 24 hours

Health workers collecting the samples of one of the passengers at ISBT Sector 17 of Chandigarh for Covid 19 test. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate on Friday dropped further to 15.94 per cent, even as the cumulative positivity rate hovered around the 8.30 per cent mark. A total of 64,912 samples were collected for testing in the last 24 hours, out of which 10,608 tested positive, the state health bulletin said. At least 164 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active Covid-19 patients came down to 99,007 as 14,577 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recovery rate to 84.40 per cent in Haryana. On Friday, at least 50,716 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines (29,475 first doses and 21,241 second doses).

While Gurgaon added 2144 new cases, Faridabad added 826 cases. There were 748 cases reported from Sonipat, Hisar saw 1146 cases, Ambala 372 cases, Karnal 483 cases, Panipat 351 cases, Rohtak 368 cases, Rewari 176 cases, Panchkula 418 cases, Kurukshetra 259 cases, Yamunanagar 376 cases, Sirsa 484 cases, Mahendragarh 577 cases, Bhiwani 462 cases, Jhajjar 258 cases, Palwal 217 cases, Fatehabad 334 cases, Kaithal 63 cases, Jind 411 cases, Nuh 76 cases, and Charkhi Dadri 59 cases.

Out of 164 new deaths that were recorded on Friday, a maximum of 16 deaths were reported in Rohtak, while 15 patients died in Gurgaon, Faridabad saw eight deaths, Sonipat six deaths, Hisar 11 deaths, Ambala 10 deaths, Karnal nine deaths, Panipat 11 deaths, Rewari eight deaths, Panchkula two deaths, Kurukshetra five deaths, Yamunanagar nine deaths, Sirsa six deaths, Mahendragarh six deaths, Bhiwani 11 deaths, Palwal two deaths, Fatehabad three deaths, Kaithal seven deaths, Jind 12 deaths, Nuh three deaths, and Charkhi Dadri four deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 1498 patients were in critical condition. These included 1196 patients on oxygen support while 302 patients were on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Haryana police said they have been collaborating with the civil administration to ensure home delivery of oxygen cylinders to needy patients in police PCR and other vehicles. “Earlier also, the police had come forward and temporarily provided its 440 Covid-19 Hospital Transport Service (COV-HOTS) vehicles in all districts for free transportation service to hospitals and back. These vehicles are proving to be very helpful for infected patients. Apart from this, we are constantly cracking down against those involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs,” a state police spokesperson said.