Amid rise in cyber crimes, Haryana to speed up training of over 5,000 cops

Amid rising cyber crimes, the state crime branch of Haryana Police has decided to speed up online training of over 5,000 willing policemen and officers in cyber crime investigation on the portal of National Cybercrime Training Centre (CyTrain), which has been developed by the Central government to train police personnel on aspects of cyber crime.

The move has been initiated so that the police can cope with the rising number of users of networked devices, leading to a higher number of cyber crimes. After awareness activities of the crime branch over cyber crimes, reporting of complaints has increased by 136% in the past couple of months in the state.

Haryana ADGP (crime) O P Singh says the CyTrain portal – MHA’s open online courses platform— has been developed for capacity building of police officers and judicial officers through online courses on critical aspects of cyber crime investigation, forensics and prosecution.

Singh, who is state nodal officer for cyber crime, Thursday chaired a meeting of 29 cyber police station SHOs and all district nodal officers (DSPs and ASPs) for cyber crime and called upon the officials to dispose of complaints of cyber crimes more expeditiously. Till August this year, Singh says, as many as 36,996 complaints of cyber crime were received on cyber crime helpline number 1930, portal cybercrime.gov.in, 309 cyber-desks and 29 cyber police stations in the state. As many as 20,484 of them are under process and 15,057 have been disposed of. Cyber Police station of state crime branch, Panipat and Sonipat were among top three units in disposing of maximum percentage of complaints.

Singh also asked the officers present to speed up investigation of 1,153 under-investigation cases out of 1,455 registered in the period. He complimented them on successfully working out 340 cases and arresting 510 cyber criminals in the period. Karnal, Sirsa and Bhiwani were among top three districts in concluding investigation. He laid emphasis on working out 88 out of 100 high-value under-investigation cases in which the defrauded amount was more than Rs 5 lakh. He complimented the investigating officers of eight such cases that were successfully solved and 58 fraudsters were arrested.

He asked officers present to make greater use of a cyber-safe portal operated by MHA and upload phone numbers found being misused for committing cyber crime so that these can be blocked and data of transactions generated by it are utilised by investigating officers for tracing the cases. Till August this year, as many as 8,516 of such numbers have been uploaded on this portal. Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rewari were among top three districts which uploaded the maximum number of phone numbers used in committing cyber crime.

Singh praised cyber units for acting swiftly on complaints on cyber crime helpline number 1930 and recovering about ?13 crore till August. He said that people be made aware of the number 1930 so that they can report cyber fraud on this number quickly and defrauded money could be blocked before cyber criminals siphon off money from the fake accounts.

In the meeting, it was decided to intensify awareness campaigns to make people aware of cyber hygiene, the necessity of not sharing identification code and sensitive information with anyone and report to 1930 immediately in case of being targeted by cyber criminals. The officials claim “Cyber Raahgiri” functions organised earlier this month on the first Wednesday were a huge success in which 32,000 people across the state took part.