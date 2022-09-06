Haryana cyber cell team saved Rs 6 lakh in two days, says police

The cyber cell team of Haryana Police have managed to save Rs 6 lakh of five victims, who had been cheated by fraudsters using various means in the past two days.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Monday said that cyber team had received a complaint from a resident of Panchkula stating that he had been duped of Rs 6 lakh by someone on the pretext of saving his nephew, who studies abroad. In his complaint, he informed the police that he had got a call from a man whos aid that his nephew had been arrested after he had gone out to celebrate and gotten into a fight. The caller told the man that he had people in the polcie force and the man’s nephew could be saved, if he paid a certain sum of money. The complainant then deposited Rs 6 lakh in installments of Rs 50,000 each into an account. Later, it was found that the account belonged to a bank in Uttar Pradesh. Realizing the fraud, the man lodged a complaint on the cyber fraud helpline number — 1930. The cyber team immediately froze transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh, and launched further probe in the case.

In another case, a Gurgaon resident invested money after spotting an advertisement on Instagram that offered to double his money. As soon as the complainant realised the fraud, he filed a complaint on 1930. Taking prompt action, the cyber team froze a payment of Rs 85,000 and later refunded the same into the complainant’s bank account.

In a third case, a resident of Gurgaon, was lured by fraudsters who stated that he had been sent a package in the name of Hotel Taj and he had to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for receiving the same. In this case, the cyber team immediately froze the account in which the money had been deposited and reversed the transaction back into the complainant’s account. In another similar case, the cyber team saved Rs 1 lakh of a person, Jai Kumar.

According to details, the cyber crime branch of the state has saved about Rs 11 crore of the general public in the last eight months. “In order to spread awareness among the public, various programmes — cyber rahagiri and street plays — are being organized in every district of the state. The public is now aware of the usual modus operandi of cyber criminals. Yet, these cyber criminals are finding new ways to cheat people. In case of cybercrime,the public is requested to immediately register a complaint on the number 1930, so that the account in question can be frozen and the money of the victims can be saved. Never share your OTP with anyone,” said the police spokesperson.