Haryana: Man dies in police custody, family protests outside police station with body seeking action against cops

The family members of a man, who recently passed away in police custody, staged a protest with his body in front of the Julana police station under Jind district of Haryana on Monday. The protesters alleged that the deceased, Pappi, succumbed to police torture, refusing to cremate the body till the policemen concerned are dismissed from service and an FIR is registered against them.

The family members later took the body to their chaupal located in Sector-IV of Julana town and started a dharna there.

The police, though, have refuted the allegation claiming that the deceased was suffering from diabetes. They said the man was arrested with 580 grams of cannabis during a raid on April 13, but was admitted to the government hospital in Jind after his condition deteriorated Saturday.

According to Julana DSP Rohtash Singh, the patient was later referred to the PGIMS, where he died during treatment. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy was carried out on Monday. Police sources said that a magistrate will conduct an inquiry into the matter as it was a case of custodial death.

Sources said local politicians close to the ruling dispensation have assured the family, which belongs to the Dalit community, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. However, the agitators are demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job to a family member and action against the policemen concerned.

Pappi’s wife Asha has alleged that policemen assaulted him while taking him into their custody. She said, “The policemen landed at our home at 4pm and started beating him. They did not tell us where they were taking him. When I tried to rescue him, they started beating me too. I lost my consciousness. I don’t know what happened after that.”

Another family member of the deceased youth said: “As many as seven to eight policemen came to our house to pick him up. The police did not tell us anything. They informed us that he died on Monday.”