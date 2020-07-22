Haryana cties ‘malpractices’, bans registration of land transfer deeds till August 17

During the ban, beginning Wednesday, no transfer deed (change of ownership/title) for any land will be registered in any part of Haryana, which is probably the first time such a step has been taken by the state government. (Representational) During the ban, beginning Wednesday, no transfer deed (change of ownership/title) for any land will be registered in any part of Haryana, which is probably the first time such a step has been taken by the state government. (Representational)

In a major decision that will bring all sale and purchase of land to a grinding halt across Haryana, the state government has put a ban on “registration of deeds for transfer of land” across the state for varied durations citing “series of malpractices” that have come in government’s notice in the past few weeks during the lockdown due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban will come into force beginning July 22 and continue till August 17 in various categories.

During these days, beginning Wednesday, no transfer deed (change of ownership/title) for any land will be registered in any part of Haryana, which is probably the first time such a step has been taken by the state government.

In a late evening development, the state government took this decision and directions were issued to all the Deputy Commissioners and other officers concerned. The orders issued by Financial Commissioner Revenue Vijai Vardhan reads, “The government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for transfer of land. In order to build a technology and data based mechanism to curb and curtail possible malpractices and to ensure system-readiness for the purpose, the government has decided as an interim measure for a short duration, to temporarily halt the registration of deeds relating to transfer of land w.e.f. July 22, 2020, while gearing up technology and process-based systems to be put in place for curbing possible malpractices”.

The state government also issued six-point specific directions.

“No registration of transfer of deeds of land shall be done by the Sub-Registrar/ Joint Sub-Registrar from July 22 to August 5 in respect of lands situated within Municipal limits, urban areas, as declared/ notified under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and Controlled Area declared under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963,” the directions read.

It added, “No registration of transfer deeds of land shall be done by the Sub-Registrar/ Joint Sub-Registrar from July 22 till August 15 in respect of lands situated in urban areas, as declared/ notified under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 (as amended from time to time) and villages where the jamabandis are currently offline and not available on web — HALRIS”.

Haryana government has also cancelled all e-appointments pertaining to the above. Fresh dates regarding the appointments will be given to the concerned later.

“Wherever generation of successful e-stamp challans (GRN) has been done, an extension of 30 days will be given for those challans/GRN, whose validity of 180 days expires between July 22 and August 17,” the directions read pertaining to such transfer deeds that are already in process.

“For those possessing Registered Sale Agreements between the buyer(s) and seller(s) for transfer of land executed prior to July 22 and as per terms and conditions of said agreement, the same had to be registered between July 22 and August 15, such deeds may be allowed to be registered by the Sub-Registrar/ Joint Sub-Registrars only with the prior approval of the Registrar of the concerned districts in writing in each individual case,” the state government’s directions read.

