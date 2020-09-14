Haryana crosses 20k-mark in active Covid cases

On Sunday, the state witnessed 19 deaths which includes four from Karnal, three each from Faridabad and Ambala, two each from Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar. Kurukshetra reported one death Sunday. (Representational)

The active Covid-19 cases in Haryana crossed 20,000-mark on Sunday with the state adding 2,526 new cases of coronavirus.

As per the health bulletin of the state government, the state has now 20,079 active cases of Covid-19, while it has witnessed 975 deaths till Sunday.

On Sunday, the state witnessed 19 deaths which includes four from Karnal, three each from Faridabad and Ambala, two each from Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar. Kurukshetra reported one death Sunday.

Till now, 93,641 persons have been tested positive to the coronavirus, but 72,587 of them have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

In one day, as many as 1,874 persons either recovered or were discharged from hospitals with the state registering a recovery rate of 77.52 per cent. The state has a fatality rate of 1.04 per cent. As per the current pace, the number of coranavirus positive cases doubles in every 28 days. As many as 2.19 lakh persons, including contacts of the Covid positive cases in the state, were put on surveillance, but almost half of them have already completed their surveillance period.

Currently, Gurgaon has maximum 2,231 active cases of Covid-19 followed by Karnal (1,946), Panipat (1,802) and Faridabad (1,734).

