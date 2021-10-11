Haryana Crime Branch starts process of digitising reports to hunt for criminals

Crime Branch of Haryana Police has initiated a process to digitise interrogation reports related to offenders involved in property-related crimes during the past five years with an aim to identify the profit-motivated and violent career criminals. This data will be shared with field units to help them draw a strategy to check habitual offenders.

Under this exercise, minute details like the age of the offenders involved in property crimes, their weapons and gangs will be collected. It will be examined whether the offenders concerned are habitual to such crimes and whether this is their source of livelihood.

A senior officer of the State Crime Branch told The Indian Express: “This exercise will prevent the property offenders from striking with impunity and evading police for long.” This is part of the Crime Branch’s strategy aimed at prevention of sensational crimes — which are committed by habitual and repeat offenders — by carrying out ‘desperation mapping’ of such offenders. The Crime Branch is also planning to set individualised targets for various field units of the state to ensure increased detection rate of untraced property crimes this year in comparison to their average rate of detection over the past three years. Towards this end, the Crime Branch is analysing the district-wise data and will come out with customised detection targets for various field units soon.

The Crime Branch in collaboration with the State Crime Record Bureau is also working on a communication strategy to create an informed public opinion in matters of crime figures. The officer said: “The aim of this exercise is to bring a sense of security among the people. Two out of 10 reported crimes are found false. In five out of 10 cases, offenders go to jail. For three out of ten who evade police, the hunt goes on. The idea is to equip people with information and give them a platform and opportunity to be part of the police’s relentless fight against habitual criminals.”

According to officials, the state police registers and investigates over one lakh cases under various sections of the IPC and local and special laws every year. “Nineteen per cent of the IPC offences are cancelled on accusations being found false. Forty seven per cent are worked out and put to court for trial. Thirty-three per cent go untraced. A good percentage of them are simple theft, burglary and vehicle theft,” an official said. The Crime Branch is also working on a plan to harness social media and various message-sharing platforms to inform people about Haryana’s ‘most wanted’ criminals carrying bounty on their heads.

The state police plans to revamp State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) which examines and compares fingerprints it receives in civil and criminal cases from all over the state helping in solving thousands of cases since its inception in 1987.

Now, its focus is on infusion of the latest information technology to expedite the process and enhance fidelity. Towards this end, the national automatic fingerprints recognition system is being operationalised in 64 locations across the state in collaboration with National Crime Records Bureau. Carved out as an independent entity from CID in 1987, the bureau’s fingerprint branch maintains a database of fingerprints of arrestees and convicts in the state.

In a recent meeting, DGP P K Agrawal had asked the police officers concerned to expand the bureau’s scope of work further to pattern recognition and trend analysis. The meeting was attended by director of the bureau O P Singh and other police officers.