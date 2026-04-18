Haryana cracks whip on unauthorised stilt-plus-4-storey constructions, Town and Country Planning dept seeks action taken report by April 22

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The Haryana government has adopted a strict stance against the misuse of stilt floors (the ground-level parking space under buildings) and encroachment on roads in cities.
The Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has directed all agencies concerned, including the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD), to take immediate action against such unauthorised constructions.
Additional Chief Secretary (TCPD) Anurag Agarwal Friday issued directions to officials of municipal corporations and metropolitan development authorities, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, instructing them to take prompt action against those involved in illegal construction, encroachment, or commercial use of stilt floors.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court is also hearing five Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a ban on stilt-plus-four-storey buildings across the state. On April 2, the high court issued an interim order putting a temporary stay on the implementation of the state government’s July 2, 2024, policy allowing stilt-plus-four-storey constructions.
The directions issued by the Town and Country Planning Department are being seen as a follow-up to the high court’s April 2 interim order.
On April 6, Chander Shekhar Khare, Director, Town and Country Planning Department, had asked multiple departments, including Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and the urban local bodies department to put all such approvals on hold until further directions from the court. “It is requested to kindly put all such approvals in respect of construction of S+4 floors in residential plots on hold till such embargo is removed by Hon’ble High Court”, Khare’s order read.
The state government has also expressed concern over encroachments on the right-of-way (ROW) of roads, as well as unauthorised use or occupation of stilt floors. In view of this, officials have been instructed to immediately remove encroachments such as lawns, walls, landscaping, etc, built on road land, and take action against houses where stilt floors are being misused.
The TCPD has also asked all agencies concerned to take action in their respective areas and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by April 22. It has also been made clear that the action should be time-bound and strict, so that parking and road conditions in cities can improve.
This order from the Haryana government is expected to impact cities including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Panchkula. Officials said that “to curb the misuse of the stilt-plus-four-storey constructions, sealing of the premises and demolition of unauthorised structures may also be initiated”.
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