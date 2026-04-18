Haryana cracks whip on unauthorised stilt-plus-4-storey constructions, Town and Country Planning dept seeks action taken report by April 22

The Haryana government has adopted a strict stance against the misuse of stilt floors (the ground-level parking space under buildings) and encroachment on roads in cities.

The Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has directed all agencies concerned, including the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD), to take immediate action against such unauthorised constructions.

Additional Chief Secretary (TCPD) Anurag Agarwal Friday issued directions to officials of municipal corporations and metropolitan development authorities, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, instructing them to take prompt action against those involved in illegal construction, encroachment, or commercial use of stilt floors.