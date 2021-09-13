Haryana relaxes 84-day gap between Covishield dose for certain categories

Haryana on Monday relaxed the mandatory 84-day gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine for certain categories of people who are required to travel abroad.

In a letter to all the civil surgeons, Mission Director (National Health Mission), said that earlier such relaxation was given to people who had to travel abroad for “education, employment or official purpose, and participation in Olympics”.

The relaxation has now been extended to people who have to travel abroad for “availing treatment for any health problem; foreign nationals who have to return to their country; in any circumstances in which foreign travel may be unavoidable and mandatory 84 day period after first dose of vaccination for Covishield has not lapsed”.

“In such cases, the concerned individual may be asked to produce a copy of the travel documents, such as visa or confirmed tickets, along with any such other document that may justify the urgency for undertaking the travel”.