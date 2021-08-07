Half of Haryana got 1st dose of Covid vaccine, 14% took their 2nd shot

At least 51 per cent residents of Haryana have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, while 14 per cent have so far received the second dose. Gurgaon district tops with maximum 88 per cent coverage in terms of first dose. Nuh district remains to be the poorest with barely 14% coverage in the first dose and 2 per cent in second dose.

As Haryana prepares for the expected third wave of Covid-19, health minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting of officials of the health department on the Covid-19 preparedness of the state for the third wave.

The data compiled by the state health department revealed there is an approximate 1.9 crore-strong eligible population across 22 districts of Haryana above 18 years of age. Out of them, over 96.45 lakh have already received the first dose while over 26.63 lakh have received the second dose.

In terms of coverage of first dose, Gurgaon is followed by Ambala (76%), Charkhi Dadri (73%), Panchkula (74%), Faridabad (65%), Jhajjar (55%), Mahendragarh (51%) and Rewari (52%). Other districts, where the first dose of vaccine coverage is below 50%, include Bhiwani (49%), Fatehabad (43%), Hisar (36%), Jind (33%), Kaithal (40%), Karnal (46%), Kurukshetra (45%), Palwal (40%), Panipat (36%), Rohtak (48%), Sirsa (42%), Sonipat (50%) and Yamunanagar (46%). Nuh district remains the lowest with barely 14% coverage of the first dose.

Similarly, Ambala leads in terms of second dose vaccination coverage with 29 per cent followed by Gurgaon (27%), Panchkula (26%). In Bhiwani, the figure stands at 11 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 18 per cent, Faridabad 18 per cent, Fatehabad 10 per cent, Hisar 8 per cent, Jhajjar 14 per cent, Jind 7 per cent, Kaithal 9 per cent, Karnal 15 per cent, Kurukshetra 13 per cent, Mahendragarh 13 per cent, Palwal 8 per cent, Panipat 10 per cent, Rewari 16 per cent, Rothak 13 per cent, Sirsa 11 per cent, Sonipat 15 per cent and Yamunanagar 13 per cent.

In terms of second dose for people above 60 years of age, Gurgaon tops with 68% people being fully-vaccinated, followed by Panchkula (66%) and Ambala (61%).

Charkhi Dadri is the first district in Haryana that has covered its entire population of 60 years old and above as far as the first dose of vaccination is concerned, while Panchkula has 91 per cent coverage and Ambala 90 per cent coverage.

Based on the studies conducted so far, the state health department is expecting that in case of a third wave, “majority of the children will be asymptomatic – 70 per cent-80 per cent needs home isolation, while there could be 15% mild cases and 5% moderate to severe cases who may require oxygen support or HDU/ICU care in a Covid hospital”.

The department’s analysis reveals that so far there had been a total of 95 reported cases of MIS-C. As per the state health department’s projections, there could be 3,790 beds required for paediatric care for managing the peak of the surge, while there are already 3,589 beds. Similarly, there could be 3,222 ward beds required for paediatric care for managing the peak of the surge and there are 2,969 ward beds already available. There could be 568 ICU/HDU beds required at the peak of the surge out of which there are already 808 paediatric ICU beds and 681 NICU beds available across Haryana.

In medical colleges across the state, there are 300 oxygen-supported paediatric beds, 76 ICU/HDU beds and 40 NICU beds. In private hospitals, there are 2,160 oxygen-supported paediatric beds, 1,296 ICU/HDU beds and 598 NICU beds.