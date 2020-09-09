Haryana Covid positivity rate reaches 6.11%

The case doubling rate in Haryana was 31 days. (Representational)

The Covid positive rate in Haryana climbed up to 6.11 per cent as the state added another 2,286 new cases of infections and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid count to 81,059 cases and 854 deaths. Haryana has also ordered intensive sampling of Covid through Rapid Antigen Testing Kits in all districts.

Workers at dhabas on Delhi-Chandigarh national highway continue to test positive. Three more dhabas on the highway were sealed for at least 48 hours after their workers tested positive.

At least eight more workers at three dhabas have tested positive. The Sonipat district administration held a meeting with dhaba owners and asked them to maintain a detailed record of the customers arriving at their places. The dhaba owners were asked to maintain a proper CCTV record and also supply CCTV feed to the district administration to check if social distancing norms and other SoPs (standard operating procedures) were being followed by the dhaba owners. The case doubling rate in Haryana was 31 days.

Haryana Education Board extends date

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has extended the date for online application for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Academic) and Haryana Open School Examination, September-2020. Now the candidates can apply till September 13, 2020.

Board’s chairman Jagbir Singh said, “Those candidates appearing for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination September-2020 who were not able to apply for compartment, partial mark improvement, full subject mark improvement and additional subject till September 3, 2020 and those students who had applied but could not submit the online fee, all such students can apply for the same from September 9 to 13, 2020 on the link given on the board website http://www.bseh.org.in by paying Rs 1,000 as late fee. Candidates whose re-evaluation/re-examination result is cleared or they have got compartment in examinations can also apply online till September 13, 2020. Apart from this, candidates applying for Haryana Open School Examination September -2020 are also advised to ensure that they apply by the due date.”

Candidates will have to submit their application and pay through online process only. After submitting the application form and fee, only the candidate of the additional subject should ensure to send the hard copy of their application form and other documents are sent in the name of Assistant Secretary (Secondary/Senior Secondary) Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani in time and the remaining candidates have to keep hard copy of the application with them.

“In case of any difficulty while applying online, the students can contact on helpline number 01664-254300, 254308 and 254309 or can send their queries on http://www.bseh.org.in,” Dr Singh added.

