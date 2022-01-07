scorecardresearch
Haryana districts told to ramp up isolation centres and ensure oxygen availability

A directive issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal wants the deputy commissioners to establish and identify isolation and treatment centres for Covid patents in the districts.

In view of increasing Covid-19 infections, the Haryana government on Friday asked deputy commissioners to ramp up infrastructure and ensure the availability of oxygen and essential medicines in districts to deal with a heavy caseload if required.

A directive issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal wants the deputy commissioners to establish and identify isolation and treatment centres for Covid patents in the districts. They are also asked review the stock of oxygen and essential medicines and chalk out plans for ensuring their availability in adverse situations.

The chief secretary also wants the district authorities to publicise the home isolation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday, which clarify who all can self-isolate; precautions to be followed by such patients and their families; and signs that require monitoring and prompt reporting to health facilities.

The directive also stated that various restrictions had been put in place on public activities to check the spread of the coronavirus.

