Haryana to get vaccine doses today, inoculation drive to begin at 107 sites on Jan 16

Haryana will get its quota of Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday evening that will be administered to approximately 2 lakh frontline workers across the state in a span of three-four days beginning January 16.

According to the information, Haryana will receive 2,41,500 doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Wednesday.

“According to the information received so far, we will be getting the vaccines Wednesday evening at Chandigarh airport. From there, the vaccines shall be transported to state’s warehouse in Kurukshetra by road. The next step would be to distribute the vaccines from Kurukshetra to our four regional vaccination centres set up in Hisar, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Kurukshetra. Subsequently, it will be distributed to the cold chains that are set up across all 22 districts,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the vaccination drive on January 16.

“In all, there are 5,000 session sites that have been identified. Out of these, 107 session sites are spread out across 22 districts of Haryana. Subsequently, the number of these session sites will be increased to 700. In the first batch, approximately 2 lakh people will be administered the first dose. It will take about three-four days to complete the process,” Arora added.

Haryana has a capacity to vaccinate 5 lakh people in a single day. However, considering the vaccination programme is being launched on January 16, the state Health Department says they would slowly pick up the pace as and when more vaccine doses arrive.

Talking about the second batch of vaccine doses arrival in Haryana, Arora said, “All our teams have already been trained to successfully carry out and monitor the vaccination drive. Our teams are already stationed in the respective districts and are waiting for January 16 to begin this massive vaccination programme. Besides the health care workers, the data of other frontline workers has to be uploaded by all the states and Union Territories on the national portal by January 25. We are expecting arrival of the second dose of vaccines around that time only”.

Haryana is aiming to vaccinate 67 lakh people belonging to three categories including healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 years and those below 50 years who have comorbidities.

“Adhering to the guidelines issued by Central government, state government will first be administering Covid vaccination shots to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities like those suffering from diabetes and heart ailments etc. While the number of health care workers in Haryana is around two lakh, frontline workers are around 4.50 lakh. The frontline workers will include employees of urban local bodies, safaikarmacharis, police, civil defense personnel, jail staff and revenue department employees. Similarly, about 58 lakh people who are aged above 50 and about 2.25 lakh people below 50 years, who are suffering from other diseases, will be given vaccination shots,” said Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij.

Till date, at least 5,044 vaccinators have been registered across Haryana. Similarly, 765 Public Health Facilities, 3,634 Private Health Facilities have been registered on Co-WIN app. Besides this, as many as 1,005 supervisors and 18,921 social sites have been registered on Co-WIN app.

Across all 22 districts, district vaccine stores have already been setup, while there are 659 cold chain points set up at the Primary Health Centre level. Besides this, 22 insulated vaccine vans will be made available in all districts of Haryana and a micro plan has been prepared for Covid-19 for all districts.