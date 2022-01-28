Haryana: Daily positivity rate dips to 17.87%

The Covid-19 daily positivity rate dipped to 17.87 per cent in Haryana Thursday as state reported 5,770 new cases of Covid-19 — none of Omicron variant. The active cases came down to 35,558 out of which 34,121 were under home isolation.

A total of 18 patients died in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19.

Till date, Haryana has detected 307 cases of Omicron variant, out of which all have been discharged from the hospitals.

Among the new cases of infections, Gurgaon reported maximum 1,671 cases followed by 504 in Faridabad, 493 in Sonipat, 307 in Hisar, and 256 in Panchkula.

So far, Haryana has covered 100 per cent population with at least first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, while 80 per cent have received the second dose of the vaccines .

A total of 9759 patients recovered, Thursday, taking the recovery rate to 95.09 per cent.