Cinema halls shut, mall & shops to remain open till 6: Haryana imposes Covid-19 curbs in 6 more districts

The Haryana government has imposed fresh curbs in six more districts, besides the existing five, in order to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. The six districts — Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar — now are a part of Group A or high-risk districts which also include Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

According to the order issued late on Wednesday by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks will remain closed in these 11 districts. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will also be shut, except for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international sports, or for organising such sporting events. However, no spectators will be allowed. Business exhibitions have also been prohibited.

Malls and markets have been allowed to operate till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items will be open throughout the day.

Both government and private offices, except for those dealing in emergency and essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent of their staff.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of its seating capacity.

“Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to enter places, including sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport (bus stands and railway stations), parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, hats, local markets, petrol and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gym, fitness centres, all government/board/corporation offices, private and government sector banks. The onus of ensuring this will be on the owners/management of these institutions,” the order by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority read.

For other districts, gatherings — with a maximum of 50 people for funerals and 100 for marriages — have been permitted. Cinema Halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and club houses have also been given the nod to remain open, but at 50 per cent of its capacity.

Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (government and private), anganwadi centres and creches shall remain closed throughout the state.

Night curfew continues in the state from 11 pm to 5 am, the order stated.

Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana has gone up to 5.80 per cent as the state recorded 2,176 new Covid-19 cases, including 35 of the Omicron variant, on Wednesday.