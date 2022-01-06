Covid third wave: Haryana Speaker holds review meeting, directs setting up of Covid centres

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, with an eye on the rising number of cases in Panchkula, on Thursday directed the setting up of sufficient number of Covid Care Centers in the district for infected patients.

Gupta has also directed officials to ensure sufficient stock of medicines, injections and other medical equipment at Civil Hospital for treatment of patients.

The Speakers directions came while he was presiding over a meeting of officers from the administration, the health and police department at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Thursday to review the preparedness of the district to effectively deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19. District Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Saurabh Singh, were present in the meeting.

He said that Omicron, the new variant of Covid, spreads rapidly and the cases of Covid are likely to increase in the coming days. He directed that Covid Care Centers established during the second wave of Corona should be made operational at the earliest and arrangement of medicines and hygienic food should be made available in these centres. Assistance of NGOs and other social organisations should be taken for running these centres and home isolation kits should be provided to those in home isolation.

While reviewing the preparedness of Civil Hospital Sector-6, Gupta said that sufficient stock of medicines and injections, besides other medical equipment, for the treatment of patients be kept ready. He said that during the second wave, shortage of oxygen was felt. But this time, a sufficient amount of liquid oxygen is available. After the commencement of a 10 kiloliter liquid oxygen plant in the civil hospital on Tuesday, the availability of oxygen has increased to 16 kiloliters. Apart from this, the oxygen backup, which was 18 hours earlier, has now increased to 4 days. Moreover, now Panchkula will be able to get supply of oxygen from a plant in Baddi instead of Panipat in about two hours.

Gupta said that the health department has set a target to declare Panchkula as a fully vaccinated district by January 15. So far, 113 per cent first dose and 95 per cent second dose has been administered in the district. He directed all the 14 incident commanders to activate their teams in their respective areas and ensure that vaccination of those who have not yet got their second dose.

Those present in Thursday’s meeting included estate officer HSVP, Rakesh Sandhu, SDM Kalka, Ruchi Singh Bedi, RTA, Mamta Sharma, City Magistrate, Gaurav Chauhan, ACP, Vijay Nehra, PMO, Suvir Saxena, Nodal Officer of Covid vaccination in the district, Dr Meenu Sasan, Dr Rajeev Narwal, and officers of other concerned departments.