Haryana: Court martial finds Lt Colonel of Army postal service guilty of currency exchange scam

A General Court Martial (GCM) at Chandimandir military station has convicted a Lieutenant Colonel of the Army Postal Service in a currency exchange scam that took place after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were announced in 2016.

The scam, which took place in 1 Central Base Post Office in New Delhi, involved a sum of Rs 2.47 crore, as per details.

Lieutenant Colonel Sudhir Kumar Singh has been found guilty on two charges of falsifying official documents and making false statements. He has been sentenced to a punishment of forfeiture of two years of service for pensionary purposes. The officer has been acquitted of a third charge against him which pertained to abetment of forgery which amounted to cheating.

The verdict of the court-martial and the punishment which has been awarded will now have to be confirmed by the convening authority of the court-martial. Colonel BM Cherian, commandant of the ASC Supply Depot in Chandimandir was the presiding officer of the trial, along with six other officers.

As per records, the scam took place when Lt Col Sudhir Kumar Singh was serving as officiating commandant of 1 Central Base Post Office. The officer has been accused of submitting false information to higher authorities about the amount of withdrawn old series of currency notes in the central base post office and field post offices under it.

He was also accused of making a false statement about the old currency notes received over the counter in all field post offices under the central base post office after proper identification.

Another Brigadier, Colonel, and a Captain of the Army Postal Service are also facing court-martial over charges relating to the exchange of demonetised currency. The General Court Martial of the Captain is also likely to begin in Chandimandir shortly. He faces 12 charges ranging from criminal misconduct, acts prejudicial to good order and military discipline, intent to defraud, and abetment of forgery.