Haryana court discharges FSL deputy director in cheating, forgery case

The judicial first class magistrate court in Haryana’s Karnal has discharged Ajit Singh Grewal, deputy director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, in a case where he was accused of cheating and forgery.

Grewal had been booked by the Karnal police on the complaint of Srikant Jhadav, the director of FSL, Madhuban, on October 27, 2018, for allegedly forging his signatures to benefit another FSL officer. Grewal had been facing several charges, including cheating and criminal conspiracy among others, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the court of Prateet Singh, the judicial first class magistrate, the station house officer prepared the police report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC against the accused persons/public servants despite the forensic expert report dated May 6, 2019, not establishing any forgery on the part of accused and despite there being no sanction accorded to prosecute the accused.

The court said that this is a classic case where the prosecution department/district attorney “miserably failed” to show any responsibility as expected from him by the apex court vide judgment in the case of Kishan Bhai versus State of Gujarat. The law laid down by the Supreme Court of India was thrown to the winds, the court added.

“It appears that the district attorney allowed himself to be used as a rubber stamp in the hands of the police,” the court said. Thus, finding no prima facie material on the judicial file to chargesheet the accused with regard to the offences in question, the court discharged the accused.

On the functioning of the investigating agency, the court said, “Unfortunately, the investigating agency usurped the powers of the magistrate and exercised the power under Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,1973. As per FIR, Vijay Kumar (assistant, FSL, Madhuban) was in cahoots with accused Ajit Singh Grewal. It is not clear that when and how this Vijay Kumar turned into a holy cow from a sinner and he consequently stepped into the witness box from the accused box. The legislature, by incorporating Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has bestowed this power of facilitating the box swapping only and only upon the members of the judicial wing of the state and not the policemen saddled with the investigation of a case.”

The court added, “It would be in the fitness of things if this court rises to the occasion as this court is duty bound, and orders that a copy of this order be sent to the home secretary, Government of Haryana, with the direction to look into the desirability of initiating exemplary disciplinary action against the defaulters in this case and ensure filing of an affidavit before this court by some gazetted officer of the home department qua the action taken/proposed to be taken. The affidavit be submitted before this court on or before March 15, 2023.”

The order was pronounced on December 9.