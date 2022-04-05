Haryana counters Punjab’s resolution claiming Chandigarh in special Vidhan Sabha session

In an attempt to counter the resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha last week staking a claim on Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved a resolution during a special session of the Haryana Assembly convened Tuesday.

The resolution moved by Khattar demanded that the central government should not take any steps that would disturb the existing balance between the two states and maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled. Khattar also highlighted the provisions of Section 3 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, through which the state of Haryana came into existence and several measures that came into effect due to this.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The Punjab Assembly last Friday passed a resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of “trying to upset this balance” in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets “through many of its recent actions”. The resolution, moved by Mann, was passed by the House by a voice vote in the absence of the two BJP legislators, who had earlier staged a walkout.

The political parties in Haryana have rejected the Punjab resolution.

The resolution staged by Khattar on Tuesday also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the SYL canal in compliance with the Supreme Court. “The right of Haryana to share waters Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the SYL canal were is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time. The august House has unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the SYL canal,” read the resolution.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the AAP’s intention to pass such a resolution and termed it as a “political Jumla” that holds no meaning. “Punjab should not disrupt communal harmony between the two states by taking such undemocratic steps,” said Hooda.