Over 40 ‘corrupt, non-performing’ Haryana govt employees dismissed in last eight years

As many as 48 “corrupt, non-performing” officers and employees in Haryana were shown the door in the last eight years, the state government disclosed Sunday.

In a related statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government regularly evaluates the performance of government officials and employees.

“After reviewing the service records, those employees who work honestly are honoured while stern action is taken against the non-performers. We aim to make the governance system transparent. The state government is moving forward on the basic principle of minimum government and maximum governance. Corruption has no place in such a system. Efforts are being made to completely curb corruption in the state,” he said.

A government spokesperson said that the “corrupt officials had to face the flak of the zero-tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana”.

“Following the footsteps of central government, the Haryana government terminated services of these employees in the age group of 50 to 55 years in the last eight years. Meanwhile, afraid of meeting the same fate as those involved in corrupt practices, some of the employees who were negligent in performing their duties even took premature retirement”, the spokesperson said.

“The list of such officers and employees includes Assistant Professor, Sub Inspector, Horticulture Development Officer, Industrial Extension Officer, Naib Tehsildar, DRO, Supervisor, Manager, Resident Audit Officer, Junior Auditor, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Engineer, Clerk, Assistant, Havaldar, Peon, Godown Keeper, etc and several other employees posted at various other ranks in various departments, boards and corporations of the government of Haryana,” the spokesperson added.

As per the government rules, services of officers or employees who do not work properly can be terminated at the age of 50-55 years or after 20 years of their service.

“But the previous governments did not strictly implement these rules, because of which even the officers and employees who were unfit for the job continued to work. Till the year 2014, only 32 people were shown the doors on these grounds; in the year 2014 Haryana government led by CM Manohar Lal implemented these rules strictly in the public interest, as a result of which 48 government employees were shown the doors,” the government spokesperson said.