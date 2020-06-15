Haryana records 10 more deaths, 6 of them in Gurgaon

While 200 covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours, there were 4,117 active patients across Haryana with Gurgaon alone having 1998 active patients, followed by 864 in Faridabad, 267 in Sonipat, 166 in Rohtak and 107 in Ambala. (Representational) While 200 covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours, there were 4,117 active patients across Haryana with Gurgaon alone having 1998 active patients, followed by 864 in Faridabad, 267 in Sonipat, 166 in Rohtak and 107 in Ambala. (Representational)

At least 10 more people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Haryana in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 88. These comprised six deaths in Gurgaon, two in Rohtak and one each in Jhajjar and Panipat.

The state also added 459 fresh Covid patients taking the total to 7,208. In the last 24 hours, 191 fresh cases were reported in Faridabad and 169 in Gurgaon. The majority of other districts of Haryana also reported fresh cases.

While 200 covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours, there were 4,117 active patients across Haryana with Gurgaon alone having 1998 active patients, followed by 864 in Faridabad, 267 in Sonipat, 166 in Rohtak and 107 in Ambala.

According to the state health department’s Sunday evening covid bulletin, there were 47 critical patients, including 33 on oxygen support and 14 on ventilator. The recovery has reached 41.66 per cent.

Due to the continuing increase in cases, the covid positive rate in Haryana was 4.01 per cent on Sunday. The case-doubling rate in the state was eight days on Sunday evening. The state has so far tested 1,85,722 samples out of which 1,72,678 samples were found negative while the report in 5,836 samples was awaited.

As of Sunday evening, there were 36,931 people currently under surveillance.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “A total of 1,523 patients recovered in last one week whereas 2,797 new patients were added. Special focus is given on timely tracing of positive cases and treatment thereof. We have also started calling cases that are in home isolation to take feedback”.

“By calling these cases not only feedback is taken from them but their issues are also being resolved. Further psychological counselling is being given by the calling agents to decrease their stress and anxiety related to COVID, which is the need of the day during COVID pandemic. Haryana government has also tied up with ePsyclinic (a platform of experienced and qualified psychologists) to give counselling related to mental health through call centre 1075 for next three months,” Arora added.

“Calls related to coronavirus, telemedicine and mental health were received at call centre. A total of 1,49,843 health calls received at call centre 1075 (1,21,752 corona-related calls and 28,091 calls for telemedicine). As many as 1,000 doctors of different specialisation were made available for tele consultation through call centre. Free health consultation services were also provided by doctors through eSanjeevaniOPD.in portal,” Arora said.

Haryana sends 100th shramik special train

Haryana sent its 100th special shramik train from Gurgaon to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, ferrying 1,360 workers and 82 children to their home state. “Arrangements were made on the basis of registrations completed by the workers on the website after which the train is being sent to their home state. Medical check-up of the workers who had registered themselves to go to Chhattisgarh was conducted at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, on Sunday. They were then given medical certificates and were sent by this train. Before the departure of the train, thermal scanning of passengers was carried out at the station. According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, those who did not show any sign of corona infection were allowed to travel by the train,” a government spokesperson said.

The entire cost of their travel was borne by the Haryana government. “Food packets and water bottles were given to the passengers and also chips, chocolates, toys and other necessary things were provided to the children for the journey,” the spokesperson added.

