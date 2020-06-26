Haryana: One in every 10 samples tested positive in last seven days, 10 deaths reported today

Till now as many as 2.36 lakh samples have been sent for testing in the state and 12,463 cases have been tested positive. (Representational) Till now as many as 2.36 lakh samples have been sent for testing in the state and 12,463 cases have been tested positive. (Representational)

In the past one week, almost one in every ten samples has tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana, a trend that underlines a surge in cases of the deadly disease.

From June 19 to June 25, as many as 3,245 persons have been tested positive to the coronavirus, while as many as 34,090 samples were sent for testing during this period. The positivity rate of coronavirus cases was about 9.5 per cent during this week.

Maximum samples belong to the contacts of corona patients, frontline warriors, including policemen and health workers, milkmen, delivery boys, arhtiyas (commission agents) and shopkeepers of the vulnerable mandis. They are those people who have come in contact with a large number of people because of the nature of their jobs. Apart from these categories, samples were taken of those too who showed some types of symptoms of Covid-19.

Director General of Haryana Health Services, Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, told The Indian Express that most of these samples were taken by the state health authorities. The state hospitals conduct tests free of cost while a capping of Rs. 2,400 has been fixed for the private hospitals to test suspected corona cases.

Till now as many as 2.36 lakh samples have been sent for testing in the state and 12,463 cases have been tested positive. The results are awaited in the case of 5,371 samples. Now, the positive rate of corona cases from the total sampling stands at 5.38% while this rate was 4.69 % on June 18.

The Director General admits a surge in the cases of coronavirus but says the state’s close proximity to the national capital is the main contributory factor for it.

As per latest figures, as many as 198 persons have died because of coronavirus in Haryana till Thursday. From these casualties, 144 were from Gurgaon (76) and Faridabad (68) only.

