Haryana records 57.65% recovery rate, case doubling rate is 13.15 days

HARYANA’S RECOVERY rate for COVID-19 patients has crossed 57.65 per cent against the national average of 17.48 per cent. The state’s death rate has also reduced to 0.79 per cent against the national average of 3.15 per cent, said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday.

The state recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours, including two from Sonipat and one each from Faridabad and Fatehabad.

While the national average of doubling of cases is 7.5 days, in Haryana, the doubling rate of cases is 13.15 days, as on April 21.

Over the last two days, 43 active coronavirus patients in the state were declared to have recovered from the infection and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the state government’s Tuesday evening health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana was 255, which included 14 Italian nationals who were admitted in Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital and all of them recovered and were discharged.

Of the 255, two patients had died while 147 have recovered and discharged till date. That leaves Haryana with 106 active coronavirus patients, of whom 104 have been admitted in hospitals for less than 14 days while only two patients have been in hospitals for more than 14 days.

Till Tuesday evening, Haryana had already sent over 14,562 samples for testing. Vij said, “In terms of sample testing also, Haryana has the rate of 548 tests per million of the population while the national average is 304 tests per million of the population.”

The health minister had already announced that the state government would be screening the entire 2.5 crore population of the state, for which over 19,663 teams of health department officials, workers and volunteers have been constituted.

The maximum number of active cases are in Nuh, followed by 21 in Faridabad, 16 in Panchkula and 11 each in Gurgaon and Palwal. There are seven active cases in Sonipat, while there are four in Ambala, two each in Kaithal and Kurukshetra and one each in Bhiwani, Hisar and Panipat. There are 10 districts in Haryana that have no COVID-19 cases till now.

“The credit for this high recovery rate of patients in Haryana goes to the state’s employees and workers who have been working relentlessly with utmost discipline. Be it police, municipal employees, health department or any other government department, everybody has got united in this fight against the pandemic. I salute all those who have been working on front foot for all these weeks,” Vij said.

The health minister added, “Equal credit goes to the people of Haryana too who have been fully following lockdown instructions. This has also helped us curtail the spread of coronavirus. But the fight has not got over yet. I hope that with the cooperation of people of our state, we shall definitely win this battle against coronavirus. I also wish speedy recovery to the remaining active patients who are under treatment in various hospitals of Haryana.”

