Haryana cops to soon get laptops

The Haryana police officers are set dabble with high-tech gadgets to tackle crime in the state. Director General of Police Ranjiv Dalal on Wednesday announced that all deputy superintendents of police and inspectors will soon be be provided with laptops. The facility will be extended to all officers posted at all police stations across the state in the coming months.

Dalal announced this during a monthly crime-review meeting chaired by him and attended by all district superintendents of police and senior officers.

Announcing that the Haryana Police has declared 2012 as the Year of Technology and Year of Health,Dalal said that both the areas will be on the polices priority list this year. Use of technology and maintaining health standards of the personnel will be the two prime focus areas of the police, he said.

The Haryana Police force is speedily marching towards modernisation. About 80 per cent of crimes have been detected with technological support, Dalal said.

