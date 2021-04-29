Haryana cops stop vehicle carrying oxygen cylinders, Covid patient dies in Ghaziabad

Police said the driver of the car was stopped as he could not show documents as to why he was transporting the oxygen cylinders. (Representational Photo)

A Punjab transporter has blamed a Jind police official for death of an employee’s father-in-law by not allowing movement of an Innova vehicle carrying two cylinders from Dhuri (Sangrur, Punjab) to Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) for a critically ill Covid patient.

The transporter has alleged that the police official incharge of Gatauli chowki kept the driver of the vehicle inside the police post for entire night which prevented him from delivering oxygen cylinders in time to help the Covid patient’s treatment.

Taking the allegations seriously, the Jind police administration has asked DSP Pushpa Khatri to be probe the matter.

Khatri told The Indian Express: “The probe is under progress. We will try to complete it as early as possible.”

A Dhuri-based transporter, Rajinder Singh Nathi, said that the deceased Lalit Mohan (60) was father-in-law of an accountant of their company, Nikhil Goyal. The patient was under home quarantine. Nathi said: “We got a call from Ghaziabad on Monday that the available oxygen for Lalit Mohan may not last beyond 3 am on Tuesday. We arranged two cylinders from Dhuri to take the same to Ghaziabad in our Innova vehicle. When the vehicle was moving to Ghaziabad, the police incharge of Gatauli police chowki stopped the vehicle in Jind district around 11 pm on Monday. He asked for the documents of the vehicle which were shown to him. The driver of the vehicle telephoned me when the policeman asked for receipts of the cylinders. I told the policeman over phone that I may share the receipts of the cylinders through WhatsApp adding that the patient was serious. But he did not listen any of my arguments and thrown the phone of the driver. Not only this, the driver later, also made a video call to show the policeman the serious condition of patient in Ghaziabad adding he needs the oxygen immediately. But the policeman kept him in the police post while keeping his phone with him.”

The transporter further said, “At 8 am on Tuesday, the policemen took the driver to the doctors in Jind hospital to take their opinion. The doctors asked the policemen to immediately release the driver so that he may move to Ghaziabad. When his phone was returned, the driver telephoned me but I informed him that it was too late as Lalit Mohan expired four hours ago.”

On Tuesday, the transporter went to Jind and handed over a written complaint to the DIG-cum-SP Jind OP Narwal alleging that the chowki incharge was under the influence of liquor.

“The DIG listened our point of view and marked the inquiry to a DSP level officer,” said the transporter. While denying the allegations, Gatauli police chowki incharge Virender Singh said that the nakas were installed following the orders of administration to stop the black-marketing and curb the violations of Covid norms.

“The driver of the Innova car tried to break the naka. When stopped, he told us that the cylinders were bought against the payment of Rs 26,200 and were being taken to Ghaziabad. We asked him to show the documents but he failed to do so. We had informed the senior officers too about the matter. Early in the morning, the driver managed documents and was released after taking opinion of the doctors.” The police chowki incharge also alleged that the driver had offered him a bribe of Rs 1,000 to let him go.