Haryana cops reunite four missing people with their families in one week

Haryana police have reunited four missing people, including two children, with their families in a span of just one week.

The four hail from Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar and neighbouring country Nepal. Two of them are said to be mentally ill and could share just a few words of information, which police followed as a lead and helped track their families. According to Haryana police, its anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) team is in touch with the family members of several missing children across country and keeps trying to locate them.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Sukhar police station, Nepal, since 2015 and living at a children’s home in Kanpur was reunited with her family. The girl had given police only her father’s name and the name of her village in Nepal. The information was shared with an NGO in Nepal and the girl was handed over to her father in the presence of Nepal Police on March 3, 2021.

In another case, police traced a 6-year-old boy, a resident of Jamalpur, Ludhiana, who went missing in August 2019 and was living in Gharonda Bal Ashram, Ghaziabad. Based on some information he provided, a photo of the child was sent to the family who recognized him. He was finally handed over to his parents.

In a separate case, a mentally ill woman who had been missing from Bihar’s Araria district since the last four years, was traced to a shelter home in Yamunanagar and reunited with her family. Police took orders from concerned authorities and handed her over to family members on March 3.

The AHTU teams also reunited another mentally ill man, who had been missing from Tumakuru in Karnataka for the last seven years, with his family. The missing man was found living in a shelter home in Yamunanagar. The team traced his location and finally reunited him with his family members on March 7, 2021.