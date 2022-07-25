Haryana cops nab four of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

July 25, 2022 2:35:35 am
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Ambala Police has nabbed four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from village Babyal adjoining Ambala Cantonment. The team recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from their possession on Saturday night, police said.
Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. While Shashank belongs to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the other three are from Ambala.
Police said that after getting a tip, they laid a trap and nabbed the four gangsters near the cremation ground of village Babyal.
“All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” said a police official.
A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law against them at Maheshnagar police station. The gangsters will be produced in the court for seeking remand.
