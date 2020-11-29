Haryana cops in court: ‘Farmer organisations have history of indulging in criminal activities’

Members of various farmer organisations remove a barricade as they march towards Delhi during 'Delhi Chalo' protest over the farm reform bills, at Punjab-Haryana border in Ambala district, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (PTI File Photo)

The Haryana Police has submitted a status report in the High Court on farmer protest, saying farmer organisations “have history of indulging in criminal activities, creating law and order problem and disturbing public peace

and order”.

The report was submitted by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana, in reply to the petition filed by Haryana Progressive Farmers Union – Sabka Mangal Ho. The petitioner had filed a habeas corpus plea seeking directions to the state to release the detainees allegedly picked up at midnight by the police across several districts of Haryana. The High Court had issued a notice to the state police.

In reply, the Haryana Police has submitted, “The farmer organisations, including the petitioner, recently held a protest march on 10.09.2020 in which serious law and order problem was created by some of the agitators, including committing serious crime.”

“It is further submitted that another agitation was held by the farmer organisations on 25.10.2020 at Kurukshetra in which miscreants indulged in criminal activities. Therefore, FIR no. 631, dated 25.10.2020, u/s 114, 120 b, 147, 148, 149, 153, 153 A, 186, 188, 236, 239, 283, 307, 332, 353 IPC, 51-B NDM Act, PS Shahbad was registered against the miscreants. Thus, it is clear from above that these organisations have history of indulging in criminal activities, creating law and order problem, and disturbing public peace and order,” read the status report.

The Haryana Police has submitted that six persons mentioned in the list provided by the petitioner have not been detained or arrested, and no person mentioned in the list is in illegal custody. Thus, the Haryana Police has sought dismissal of the petition.

