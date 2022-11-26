Haryana cops halt fraudulent transactions of 6 lakh every day

The cellphones are still ringing, OTPs, bank, and debit and credit card details are still being demanded and shared, but there is a considerable drop in the amount of money that cyber fraudsters had been duping of the gullible people in Haryana.

The gravity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that the state police has been halting an average of Rs 6-7 lakh every day from going into the accounts of cyber fraudsters. In just over past two weeks, the cyber-crime helpline of Haryana Police has saved Rs 1.23 crore of state’s residents. This success can be partially attributed to a month-long awareness campaign in October after which the reporting of such crimes on Cyber Helpline Number 1930 has almost doubled. In the period October 1 to November 15, the helpline received 45,444 calls as against nearly 27,000 that it had received in the preceding 45-day period. With the swift reporting of crime, the police managed to put on hold 71 per cent more defrauded money in the October 1 to November 15 period as compared to 45-days before that .

The 1930 helpline is run by Union Ministry of Home Affairs through its National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). All calls made to the helpline from within the territory of Haryana, land at six telephone lines at state’s cyber police station in Panchkula, said Haryana ADGP (crime) OP Singh.

“The person manning the telephone line collects all relevant details from the caller, informs the financial intermediaries through NCRP portal to block the flow of defrauded money and finally send the complaint to the police station concerned to register an FIR,” said Singh, who is also the nodal officer for cyber crime in Haryana and supervises an 18-member team at cyber police station, Panchkula. The cyber crime police station receives more than 1,000 complaints every day.

In Haryana, Dial-112 has also been integrated with the 1930.The Dial-112 project is aimed at ensuring the emergency services to the citizens at the earliest. It is based on geospatial technology providing immediate response to the distress calls received from across the state.

After the awareness campaign in October, the calls at 1930 have gone up by 69 per cent. Reporting time after a crime takes place has also come down from earlier average of 2-3 days to 12-14 hours now.

“As in the case of road accidents, the golden hour is critical in case of cyber crime too. The earlier the crime is reported, greater is the chance of money being recovered and the criminal being caught,” said Singh.

Haryana Police observes the first Wednesday of every month as Cyber Crime Awareness Day. On this day, field units organize engagement programmes to make people aware about the latest modus operandi being adopted by cyber-thugs and precautions that they need to take to avoid falling prey to them.

The State Crime Branch has a state-of-the-art forensic laboratory to provide necessary technical assistance to the investigating officers. It also also operates a Twitter handle.

Singh, who heads the State Crime Branch, said the fraudsters are continuously switching to different tricks to cheat people. Keeping in view their changing tactics, “Cyber Raahgiri” events have been organized to make the public aware about cyber crime. Through street plays, marathons and with the help of print media, the public is being made aware about not sharing OTP, bank details or make friends with unknown people.

How Cyber Helpline Number 1930 works

When a cyber fraud victims calls on the helpline, the operator asks them about the transaction ID of 12 digits, which they receives from the bank as a text message after deduction of money. The cyber official will lodge a complaint. An alert will be flashed to the nodal officer of the bank where the fraudster had transferred cheated money. The bank will freeze the account to halt money’s movement. After an official message from the cyber wing, the money will be finally put back in the account of the complainant.

Contrary to popular belief, the Haryana officials say, investigation of most of the cybercrimes is fairly low-tech. “All that an investigation officer needs to do is to obtain information from financial intermediaries and telecom service providers.”