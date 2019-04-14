Haryana cop assaulted to death in Ambala

A 28-year-old Haryana Police constable, Avtar Singh, was assaulted to death in Ambala on Friday night.

Avtar Singh, a resident of Panjokhra village in Ambala, was attacked when he was returning from a local restaurant after having dinner with his friends around 9.15 pm.

Police said Avtar Singh was in plain clothes and he was attacked by half a dozen people, who escaped from the spot in two cars. Avtar was attacked with blunt weapons. He suffered severe head and internal injuries. The injured was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, and doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMSH), Sector 32. He succumbed to injuries later.

SP, Ambala, Amit Handa, said, “Constable Avtar Singh was attached in the office of ADGP (Ambala range) R C Mishra. He was murdered following a personal rivalry. We have leads in our hands. The case will be cracked shortly. We have registered a case of murder. His family members and one friend named some suspects, who are being questioned.”

The victim is survived by his wife and one son. He was married four years ago. A case was registered at the Baldev Nagar police station. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination at the Civil Hospital, Ambala.