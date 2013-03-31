Haryana cop among 19 held for abducting three from restaurant

Police have registered a case against a Haryana assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI),posted in Kurukshetra,and 18 others,including property dealers,for intimidating and kidnapping at gun-point three city residents on Friday. While 10 of those booked have been arrested,the hunt is on for the other nine accused,including the ASI.

According to police,ASI Vishpal Rana and the other accused issued threats and kidnapped three city residents from outside a restaurant in Sector-10,Panchkula,following a property dispute. The accused had allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to the victims  who had neither returned the money nor transferred ownership of a house in Kurukshetra.

Commissioner Panchkula-Ambala range,Rajbir Deswal,said the ASI was a relative of one of the accused and was carrying a pistol,which he allegedly used to threaten the victims. The Haryana police personnel has now gone into hiding. Besides Vishpal Rana,police have registered a case of kidnapping against Pradeep Chopra,Meher Sing,Deepak Chauhan,Abal Rana,Mukesh Kumar,Rajesh Bahal,Rajesh Dhall,Anil Kumar,Gaurav and Rashpal. All of them have been remanded to judicial custody.

The victims have been identified as Karamveer,Ranveer and Navjot,all residents of Mansa Devi complex area.

According to police and family members of the accused,there had been a long standing property dispute between Pradeep Chopra and Karamveer. Pradeeps brother,Pramod,said Karamveer had bought a house in Kurukshetra for Rs 30 lakh from a lady police officials husband and wanted to sell it to Pradeep. He added that Pradeep paid Karamveer,but the property was not transferred to his name.

To resolve the issue,the duo had set up a meeting at a restaurant in the city. Things,however,took a turn for the worse after they failed to reach a compromise. Police said the 19 accused threatened and kidnapped Karamveer and two of his friends who had accompanied him  Ranveer and Navjot. The trio were allegedly bundled into vehicles and taken to Kurukshetra.

Police have recovered two vehicles which were allegedly used for the crime. DCP (Panchkula) Ashwin Shenvi said three police teams pursued the kidnappers and arrested them at Kuruskhetra. We are searching for the other accused in the case, he added. Police are on the lookout for two other vehicles which the accused allegedly claimed have been concealed at two places in Rajasthan.

Pradeeps brother,Pramod,however,denied the police claims. There is no kidnapping. The victims had come with us to give a statement before the Kurukshetra police and police have slapped a false case against us, he said.

