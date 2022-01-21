Haryana constable recruitment scam: SIT nabs four more, total number of arrests now stands at 11

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police on Thursday arrested four more people as part of their ongoing investigation of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam.

The accused were arrested for impersonating another person during the screening test of the examination which was held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

The total number of people arrested in the case now stands at 11. The arrested accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Raman, Pankaj Kumar, and Pawan Kumar. All the arrested are residents of Hisar district in Haryana.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Panchkula Commissioner of Police, Saurabh Singh, had on January 12 constituted a SIT to probe the scam. ACP (Headquarters) Vijay Kumar Nehra, is leading the probe, in the case and stated that all accused will soon be nabbed.

An FIR has been filed in this regard at the Sector 5 police station under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on December 26.

Apart from the FIR at Sector 5 police station, three other FIRs have also been registered by the police in the same

matter. Six people, including Sandeep and Mohit of Hisar, Joni, and Mukesh of Kaithal, Vinod of Jind, Ravi of Sonipat have already been arrested by the police during their investigations.

The police had also arrested a Rohtak resident- Manik – in connection with one of these FIRs. During their investigations, the police have received a list of 35 suspected candidates from the commission.