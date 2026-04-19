Haryana constable recruitment: Physical tests from tomorrow

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The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued detailed guidelines and logistical arrangements for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) being conducted as part of the recruitment process for 5,500 constable posts in the Haryana Police. The announcement was made during a press conference in Panchkula by Commission member Bhupender Chauhan, here on Saturday.
The PMT will be conducted at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where thousands of candidates shortlisted for the Haryana Police constable recruitment will undergo physical measurement as part of the selection process.
This PMT forms a key stage in the recruitment drive for 5,500 constables in the Haryana Police. The process is designed to ensure transparent and standardised physical eligibility screening for candidates aspiring to join the state police force.
Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be used, so candidates must ensure their biometrics are unlocked. As many as 25 sensor-based machines imported from Germany will measure height and chest, with RFID technology to enhance transparency. Around 2.70 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment.
Chauhan said that the PMT will begin daily at 6.30 am. Initially, around 700 candidates will be called each day, with a gradual increase planned to handle 1,500 to 2,000 candidates daily. If required, the number may be scaled up further to 3,000 candidates per day. The entire process is expected to span approximately 60 to 80 days.
To streamline operations, the commission has arranged a waiting and resting area near the stadium gate for candidates and their accompanying family members. Baggage deposit facilities have also been provided.
After entry into the stadium, candidates will undergo strict security checks followed by document verification. This will be followed by biometric authentication, after which each candidate will be assigned a serial number. At the entrance to the main hall, chest numbers will be allotted and biometric verification will be repeated.
Inside the main hall, 21 advanced digital machines have been installed to measure height and chest parameters accurately. Candidates who are not satisfied with their measurements will have the option to immediately file an appeal and request re-measurement.
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