Haryana constable recruitment: Physical tests from tomorrow

he PMT will be conducted at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where thousands of candidates shortlisted for the Haryana Police constable recruitment will undergo physical measurement as part of the selection process. (Representational image)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued detailed guidelines and logistical arrangements for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) being conducted as part of the recruitment process for 5,500 constable posts in the Haryana Police. The announcement was made during a press conference in Panchkula by Commission member Bhupender Chauhan, here on Saturday.

The PMT will be conducted at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where thousands of candidates shortlisted for the Haryana Police constable recruitment will undergo physical measurement as part of the selection process.

This PMT forms a key stage in the recruitment drive for 5,500 constables in the Haryana Police. The process is designed to ensure transparent and standardised physical eligibility screening for candidates aspiring to join the state police force.