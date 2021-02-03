Haryana Congress to give Rs 2 lakh to families of farmers who lost their lives in ongoing protest

Farmers attending 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws, in Jind district, Wednesday, Feb. 03, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Haryana Congress Wednesday decided to provide financial support of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers from the state who have lost their lives in the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s borders.

The decision was taken at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by CLP leader and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Congress also announced its full support to the ongoing agitation of farmers and said that all the Congress MLAs of Haryana will hold a protest march from Haryana MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh to Haryana Raj Bhawan.

“We have decided that I shall be moving a No-Confidence Motion on Day 1 of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s upcoming Budget session. It will expose the real faces of all the legislators of Haryana who are occupying chairs only due to the farmers who are continuously struggling for over two months to get their legitimate demands accepted,” Hooda said.

He added, “Congress will also move a resolution in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session to reject the three contentious farm legislations. We have also sought time from the Haryana Governor so that we can request him to use his constitutional powers and convene Vidhan Sabha’s session at the earliest.”