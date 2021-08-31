Haryana Congress seeks judicial probe into lathicharge on farmers

A delegation of Haryana Congress Tuesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought a judicial probe into the lathicharge on farmers and also urged him not to give his nod to the land acquisition Bill passed by the state Assembly recently. A party delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, handed over two memorandums to the Governor.

Terming the police action on protesting farmers in Karnal on August 28 as “barbaric”, Hooda alleged that the lathicharge took place after deep thinking and planning of the government. “In a viral video, an official is seen talking about breaking the heads of farmers. The video has been handed over to the Governor,” Hooda said, adding, Congress MLAs have demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or a retired judge so that the injured farmers can get justice.

The state police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting on August 28.

मॉनसून सत्र में बिना चर्चा जल्दबाजी में पास नया भूमि अधिग्रहण विधेयक किसान विरोधी और अप्रजातांत्रिक है। इसमें 2013 के कानून के किसान हितैषी नियमों को हटाकर पूंजीपतियों के फायदे वाले प्रवाधान जोड़े गए ताकि किसान की जमीन बिना उसकी सहमति के ली जा सके।

हम हर मंच पर इसका विरोध करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/yzsHBRubj0 — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderSHooda) August 31, 2021

In the other memorandum, the Congress legislators requested the Governor not to give his assent to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in the monsoon session and send it back to the Assembly for reconsideration under Article 200 of the Constitution. “This bill is anti-farmer, anti-poor and undemocratic. The Bill was passed hurriedly without detailed discussion in the House,” Hooda said.

Police lathicharge protesters to break-up the stir at Bastara toll plaza, Karnal. (Express Photo) Police lathicharge protesters to break-up the stir at Bastara toll plaza, Karnal. (Express Photo)

Talking to reporters, Hooda said the Bill is against the intention and spirit of the central principal Act of 2013 and will hurt the interest and sentiments of farmers who are already agitating against three agriculture laws for the past nine months. He said provisions that safeguarded the interests of farmers have been taken away.

“All provisions of the old land acquisition Act, such as the consent of farmers, the procedure for notice of Section-4 and Section-6, and giving residential plots with compensation in lieu of land, have been abolished in the new Bill. Not only this, under the old law, the consent of 75 per cent of the land holders was required for the government authority within the public private partnership and according to Section 10 of the Act of 2013 Act, the fertile land could not be acquired. This has been abolished in the new law. It is clear that this amendment is against the farmers and in favour of the capitalists. The purpose of the law is to snatch the land of the farmer without his consent,” the former Chief Minister alleged.

Earlier talking to reporters here before meeting the Governor, the former CM commenting on the completion of the 2,500 days of the BJP-led government, claiming, “Both terms of the BJP government have been full of failures. Then what is the government celebrating?”

“Is the government celebrating the fact that it has made Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, scams, farmer protests and pollution,” he asked.

“Is the government celebrating the fact that it got the farmers beaten up with sticks? Is it being celebrated that the farmer is sitting on the streets today? Is it celebrating the fact that today the state has got a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore,” he asked.