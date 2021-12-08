Haryana Congress seeks CBI probe into job scam

The Haryana Congress on Tuesday held a demonstration in Panchkula against the “corruption” in the recruitment of dental surgeons and reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into it to unravel the alleged complicity of higher-ups in it.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal, who led the protest in Panchkula seeking to gherao the HPSC office, were briefly detained along with some other leaders. They were taken to Panchkula police lines from where they were let off later.

Later in the evening, the Haryana Congress issued a statement. It read, “The dictatorial attitude of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was once again seen on Tuesday when state Congress leaders and thousands of party workers, who were going to gherao the HPSC in a peaceful manner, were taken into custody by police on the behest of government. The party leaders tried to convince the police that they would peacefully gherao the commission, but police was under pressure of the dictatorial government, due to which they took several leaders into custody.”

Vivek Bansal said, “Corruption is flourishing in Haryana under the BJP-JJP government. By doing such a huge recruitment scam, not only the future of the unemployed youth has been played with, but they have also been mocked. It is absolutely clear that the government is fully involved in this recruitment scam. I would like to warn JJP and independent MLAs that the one, who supports the corrupt, is as guilty as the one who commits corruption. The way people had opposed the BJP and their supporters due to the anti-agriculture laws, if the pro-BJP MPs or MLAs do not take lessons from them, they may face similar situations in future also.”

Selja said that such a scam is not possible without the patronage of those at the helm. “This is why we have demanded a high court-monitored independent probe so that the truth comes out.”

Bansal added that Haryana Congress will continue to raise every issue at each level. “The recruitment scam has left all the scams behind. HPSC and HSSC have become a hotbed of recruitment scams and has been playing with the future of lakhs of unemployed youth of the state in collusion with the government. From the most prestigious HPSC Executive examinations to Group D examinations were sold in exchange of money, defeating the hopes of lakhs of hardworking unemployed youth. Due to these scams happening under the patronage of BJP-JJP government, the future of unemployed youth is being stifled by repeatedly canceling the recruitments. Both these commissions have proved to be incompetent in conducting fair recruitment, so new commissions should be formed immediately by dissolving these two commissions and all the disputed recruitment examinations should be re-conducted,” he said.

Surjewala said, “Future of the youth is being sold by bidding in mandi. Recruitments are being auctioned by Dushyant Chautala and Manohar Lal Khattar by putting up rate list and different amounts are being collected for different jobs.”